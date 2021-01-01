UrduPoint.com
PTI District Mansehra Notifies Newly Elected Bodies Of 5 Tehsils

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 02:55 PM

PTI district Mansehra notifies newly elected bodies of 5 Tehsils

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf district Mansehra on Friday notified the presidents and general secretaries of all five Teshils of the district

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf district Mansehra on Friday notified the presidents and general secretaries of all five Teshils of the district.

According to the details, PTI district Mansehra President Taimour Saleem Sawati notified the newly elected bodies of five Tehsils of Mansehra including the president and general secretary.

Mushtaq Khatana became the president of Tehsil Mansehra and General Secretary Israr Khan, for Tehsil Baffa Pakhal president Haji Muhammad Yousuf and Khanzada Raza Ullah Khan became GS, Muneer Hussain Shah became the new president of Tehsil Balakot and Sakhawat Gul became the new GS, Ashraf Khan Tanoli became the new president of Tehsil Darband and Akhtar Zaman GS, for Tehsil Ohgi Mazhar Iqbal became new president and Nisar Bangash new GS while president PTI Mansehra city would be Saleem Awan and GS would be Ibrar Shah.

While talking to the media PTI newly elected body members said that they would prove their selection true and in favour of the people through performance.

They further said that under the leadership of Imran Khan PTI would change the fate of the country and they would play their role on the Tehsil level to provide relief to the masses.

