PTI District President Censures Sindh Govt's Failure In Managing COVID-19 Situation

Tue 24th November 2020 | 09:17 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The District President Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Hyderabad while criticizing delaying tactics of Sindh government in meeting the challenge of COVID-19 has advised the people to strictly follow the standard operating procedures in order to save them and their relatives and friends from pandemic.The Sindh government neither set up quarantine centres nor adopted effective measures for conduct of clinical tests of the people, he stated in a statement here on Tuesday adding that the provincial government wanted to hide its incompetence and failure therefore it has been engaged in blaming the Federal government.

The people of the province were fully aware of the corruption and false statements of the provincial government, he said and held the Sindh government responsible for deterioration of health and education sectors and other fields of life.

In view of slackness of the provincial government to meet the challenge of COVID-19 in an effective manner, the people should adopt safety measures of self help basis against the pandemic, he said.He also appealed to the people to pray for early health recovery of senior PTI leader Haleem Adil Shaikh.

