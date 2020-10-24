ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Former Member Provincial Assembly, PTI district president Nisar Safdar Saturday strongly condemned the strike of doctors at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) and called it a stigma at the face of medical profession.

In a statement issued here Saturday, he said people of the Hazara division were suffering owing to doctor's strike and urged the community to come up at table for negotiations with con0cerned authorities to settle the issue rather than disgracing their profession.

Nisar Safdar stated that the salaries and other benefits of doctors are paid through the taxes of the masses which don't allow them to strike, even professional ethics don't permit them for this act, thousands of patients are suffering moreover the closure of Out-Patient Door (OPD) created havoc.

OPD and operation theaters of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) and operation theaters were still closed owing to the strike and many pre-scheduled operations were also postponed.

The striking employees were demanding to restore the services of Dr. Khayal Afridi and Security Supervisor of Ayub Medical College Abbottabad Fareedon Khan, they have also demanded to immediately remove the chairman board of Governors (BoG) ATH.