PTI Division President Reviews Arrangements For Public Meeting

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 05:40 PM

PTI division President reviews arrangements for public meeting

SWAT, Nov 3(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) ::PTI Malakand divisional president and Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Fazl Hakim Khan Tuesday reviewed arrangements for the public meeting of Prime Minister Imran Khan on the eve of inauguration of Sehat Insaf Card in district Swat.

Flanked by Parliamentary Secretary and MNA Salim ur Rehman, the DDAC said that Prime Minister along with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would inaugurate the Sehat Insaf card for the district in Garasi Groud.

He said all arrangement are being been finalized for the event and COVID-19 SOPs would be strictly implemented.

More Stories From Pakistan

