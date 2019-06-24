PTI does not believe in political victimization: Dr Ramesh Kumar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of the National Assembly (MNA) Dr Ramesh Kumar said on Monday PTI disliked political intervention,pressure and personal interference in the affairs of national institutions.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of the National Assembly (MNA) Dr Ramesh Kumar said on Monday PTI disliked political intervention,pressure and personal interference in the affairs of national institutions.

While speaking to a private news channel, he said National Accountability Bureau(NAB) worked on the documents which were shelved during the last governments,adding both watchdogs possessed with professional and perfect personals to investigated the reasons of the malpractices.

"Judiciary is an independent institution and working in a proper way," he said.

The opposition parties blamed the ruling party for the political victimization of its political opponents but the fact was that PTI yet filed no references against anyone, he said while replying to a question.

" PTI can not be solely blamed for the slow pace towards the prosperous Pakistan as PML-N played ruthless role in looting the national kitty," adding the government was striving hard to uplift the national economy.

He stated while replying to another question that the incumbent government had set the national institutions free to detect corruption, to curb the illicit practices within the institutions.