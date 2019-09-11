UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Does Not Believe In Political Victimization: Special Assistant To The Prime Minister On Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 01:28 PM

PTI does not believe in political victimization: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan on Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf never believed in political victimization rather it has struggled for the stream lining of the system and making the institution free from all kind of political interventions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan on Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf never believed in political victimization rather it has struggled for the stream lining of the system and making the institution free from all kind of political interventions.

Talking to a private news channel Ali Nawaz said both PML-N and PPP have an underhand deal against the incumbent government,as in fact they minted, laundered and wasted the exchequer while accumulating properties and swelling up their bank accounts.

He said that the brutal killing in Model Town still stands a black stigma on the PML-N's government who treated the country as their own property, though it collected the votes and sympathy of public in the name of democracy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy Bank Capital Development Authority All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

OPEC+ Ministerial Monitors to Discuss Need For Dee ..

8 minutes ago

Leak Suggests US Pressures UN Agency to Censor Doc ..

8 minutes ago

Telecom fraud busted in North China

5 minutes ago

Two killed, one injured in accident in Islamabad

5 minutes ago

Over 1,400 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

5 minutes ago

Qudwa 2019 to host over 40 international speakers ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.