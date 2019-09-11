PTI does not believe in political victimization: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan on Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf never believed in political victimization rather it has struggled for the stream lining of the system and making the institution free from all kind of political interventions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan on Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf never believed in political victimization rather it has struggled for the stream lining of the system and making the institution free from all kind of political interventions.

Talking to a private news channel Ali Nawaz said both PML-N and PPP have an underhand deal against the incumbent government,as in fact they minted, laundered and wasted the exchequer while accumulating properties and swelling up their bank accounts.

He said that the brutal killing in Model Town still stands a black stigma on the PML-N's government who treated the country as their own property, though it collected the votes and sympathy of public in the name of democracy.