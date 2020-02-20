UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Does Not Care Opposition March: Zain Qureshi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 10:42 PM

PTI does not care opposition march: Zain Qureshi

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government does not bother about opposition march and will complete its constitutional tenure as masses had mandated it through ballot

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government does not bother about opposition march and will complete its constitutional tenure as masses had mandated it through ballot.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance and Revenue, Makhdoomzada Zain Qureshi stated this while talking to delegation of his constituency which called on him here on Thursday.

He said that both PML-N and PPP had plundered the country in their respective regimes adding that they were a group of looters.

About incumbent govt performance, Zain Qureshi informed that South Punjab was priority of PTI and it has allocated separate budget for the region for removing the deprivations of people.

Sewage was the big issue for the residents of city of saints, Federal Parliamentary Secretary said and added that they would get millions of rupees earmarked from govt to resolve the problem.

The initiative will extend relief for the citizens, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget March From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed, Interior Ministers of Saudi Arabia ..

13 minutes ago

Steps being taken for increase in exports: CM's Ai ..

49 seconds ago

Hashish, opium recovered, two arrested in Peshawar ..

51 seconds ago

Prime Minister chairs meeting on Pakistan Steel Mi ..

52 seconds ago

Business community asked to establish links with G ..

55 seconds ago

Bolan University's association delegation calls on ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.