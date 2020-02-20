PTI does not care opposition march: Zain Qureshi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government does not bother about opposition march and will complete its constitutional tenure as masses had mandated it through ballot.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance and Revenue, Makhdoomzada Zain Qureshi stated this while talking to delegation of his constituency which called on him here on Thursday.

He said that both PML-N and PPP had plundered the country in their respective regimes adding that they were a group of looters.

About incumbent govt performance, Zain Qureshi informed that South Punjab was priority of PTI and it has allocated separate budget for the region for removing the deprivations of people.

Sewage was the big issue for the residents of city of saints, Federal Parliamentary Secretary said and added that they would get millions of rupees earmarked from govt to resolve the problem.

The initiative will extend relief for the citizens, he said.