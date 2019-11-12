(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab's Minister for Colonies Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was demanding resignation from the prime minister at the time when the whole world was praising Imran Khan for opening the Kartarpur Corridor to promote the regional harmony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab's Minister for Colonies Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was demanding resignation from the prime minister at the time when the whole world was praising Imran Khan for opening the Kartarpur Corridor to promote the regional harmony.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Maulana must realize that Kashmiris were facing the brutal atrocities at the hands of Indian armed forces since last 100 days, he said the incumbent government was not scared of Maulana Fazlur Rehman's futile threats, as the masses had witnessed the courage and wisdom of Imran Khan and believed in his true intentions.

He said this while replying to a question that he wondered how could Maulana compel Imran to leave premiership by sit-in with merely few thousand students when millions of people appreciated him for high-lighting Kashmir issue effectively and fulfilling a decades old wish of Sikh community.