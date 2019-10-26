PTI does not play blame-game in politics: Member Provincial Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Uzma Kardar

Member Provincial Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Uzma Kardar on Saturday said democracy in Pakistan had been strengthened as two main Opposition parties PML-N and PPP had completed their tenures, but both parties after losing public trust in 2018 general elections started blame-game

Talking to a private news channel, she said PTI did never go against the orders of the country's court, earlier the courts sent report that all the required facilities and medical assistance was present in the country and the former Prime Minister did not need to go abroad on medical grounds, the incumbent government took care of all the needs of the patient, she added.

JUI-F head Maulana Fazlur Rehman did not know how to resolve the internal conflicted agendas of the Opposition as PML-N and PPP kept changing their statements regarding sit-in in the capital, she stated.

PMLN leaders uttered nonsense allegations against the government in the state of sheer confusion as during their governments, they did inhuman acts to the political prisoners, she mentioned.