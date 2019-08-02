PTI does not support horsetrading; no such incident reported in Senate election: Dr Firdous

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had never supported horsetrading in the elections and no such incident was reported during the no-confidence move against the Senate chairman

The senators voted for Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani in self respect and foiled the no trust motion against him in the Senate, she said talking to a private news channel..

Senate is symbol of the federation and Sadiq Sanjrani being an honest person was running the affairs of the house smoothly and effectively, she added.

Dr Firdous Awan said the opposition parties had no solid reason to bring no trust motion against Sadiq Sanjrani, who had no allegation of any wrongdoing.

The opposition attacked Senate chairman through a no-confidence move but majority of senators voted in favor of Sanjrani transparently and he retained his seat, she added.

She said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in supremacy of law and constitution while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership believed in horsetrading in the elections.

She said the PTI government had adopted no compromise policy against corrupts and plunderers, as Imran Khan had struggled for 22 years to eliminate the menace of corruption from the country.

Replying to a question, she said the prime minister wanted to empower the provinces, adding the consensus had already been developed among the four provinces on National Finance Commission (NFC) award.