LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said on Friday that Ali Amin Gandapur is not coming to Islamabad for holding political power show but for spreading chaos.

In a statement issued here, she said political people always did political struggle, but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not believe in it.

Azma said people of Punjab had rejected the politics of chaos and unrest.

She said that those who pushed the country towards international isolation were again trying the same tactics.

She said that people were well aware of the reality of PTI founder, adding that the law would take its course if anybody attempted to create unrest.