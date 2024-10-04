Open Menu

PTI Doesn't Believe In Political Struggle: Azma Bukhari

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2024 | 06:10 PM

PTI doesn't believe in political struggle: Azma Bukhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said on Friday that Ali Amin Gandapur is not coming to Islamabad for holding political power show but for spreading chaos.

In a statement issued here, she said political people always did political struggle, but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not believe in it.

Azma said people of Punjab had rejected the politics of chaos and unrest.

She said that those who pushed the country towards international isolation were again trying the same tactics.

She said that people were well aware of the reality of PTI founder, adding that the law would take its course if anybody attempted to create unrest.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Information Minister Punjab Same

Recent Stories

Govt issues notification of army’s deployment fo ..

Govt issues notification of army’s deployment for security of SCO Summit

3 minutes ago
 Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar to Visit Pak ..

Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar to Visit Pakistan for SCO Meeting

14 minutes ago
 Faheem Ashraf to lead Pakistan in Hong Kong Cricke ..

Faheem Ashraf to lead Pakistan in Hong Kong Cricket Sixes

19 minutes ago
 Actor admits  leaking phone number of Shah Rukh K ..

Actor admits  leaking phone number of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan

23 minutes ago
 Indian woman dies of heart attack after receiving ..

Indian woman dies of heart attack after receiving fake call of her daughter’s ..

37 minutes ago
 Anushka Sharma shocked by Karan Johar's revelation ..

Anushka Sharma shocked by Karan Johar's revelation about senior actor’s longti ..

3 hours ago
Malaysian PM Ibrahim’s three-day official visit ..

Malaysian PM Ibrahim’s three-day official visit concludes

3 hours ago
 Luxury Redefined: Discover 18 Park Residence by Al ..

Luxury Redefined: Discover 18 Park Residence by Alif Holdings in Lahore

3 hours ago
 itel strengthens its market presence through strat ..

Itel strengthens its market presence through strategic collaboration with Airlin ..

3 hours ago
 PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, ..

PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, mobile service suspended in Tw ..

5 hours ago
 Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional ..

Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional peace

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan