PTI Doesn't Believe In Politics Of Revenge, Says Amjad Ali Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 09:50 AM

PTI doesn't believe in politics of revenge, says Amjad Ali Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Amjid Ali Khan Niazi Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's government does not believe in politics of revenge and never used derogatory language against opposition leaders.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said Imran Khan's government inherited worst challenges when it came into power but Prime Minister Imran Khan successfully cope many crises and restored people's confidence.

He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is being provided with best medical facilities in the country as per directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

MNA said Nawaz Sharif is a convicted criminal and the government is not authorized to allow a prisoner to go abroad," adding, he should asked to courts for his further treatment instead of blackmailing our government.

Imran Khan's government would work in best national interests to provide relief to the masses without any discrimination through prudent policies and programs, he added.

Replying a Question, he said opposition is trying to get an National Reconciliation Ordinance(NRO) through pressurizing government but Prime Minister Imran Khan has already warned that no one from the opposition try to approach him for an NRO.

The present government will not make any compromise on the corruption cases against the opposition leaders, he added.

Talking about JUI-F lockdowns, he said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) is taking a foolish decision and Mulana wants to turn the country into a battlefield, but the government would never allow him to plunge the country into instability through these threatening tactics.

He expressed his belief that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional term of five years as it has received the mandate in 2018 elections.

MNA said it is our legal right to complete our constitutional tenure and opposition's plans to topple the government will remain only a dream.

JUI-F will be allowed to hold rally if it remains within the of law and the constitution, he added.

