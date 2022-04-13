Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not intend to quit the assemblies, rather it was creating a fake impression on the issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not intend to quit the assemblies, rather it was creating a fake impression on the issue.

Talking to the media, he said there was a proper procedure to submit a resignation, which included appearing in person before the National Assembly speaker.

"Resignations are not given the way the PTI members have submitted theirs. They deliberately avoided rules for the process." Ayaz Sadiq alleged that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had turned a blind eye to the wrongdoings of PTI government and instead targeted their rivals.

They believed that there was a nexus between the PTI leadership and NAB, and it had now been proved, he added.

He demanded that the Names of entire NAB staff should be put on the Exit Control List (ECL) for their alleged corruption during the PTI-led government. They were "living beyond means" as evident from their extravagant lifestyle, he alleged, and called for investigation in that regard.

To a question about the reservations of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, the PML-N leader said the MQM-P was a part of the government and their agreement in that regard was in place.