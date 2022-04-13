UrduPoint.com

PTI Doesn't Intend To Quit Assemblies: Ayaz Sadiq

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2022 | 09:29 PM

PTI doesn't intend to quit assemblies: Ayaz Sadiq

Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not intend to quit the assemblies, rather it was creating a fake impression on the issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not intend to quit the assemblies, rather it was creating a fake impression on the issue.

Talking to the media, he said there was a proper procedure to submit a resignation, which included appearing in person before the National Assembly speaker.

"Resignations are not given the way the PTI members have submitted theirs. They deliberately avoided rules for the process." Ayaz Sadiq alleged that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had turned a blind eye to the wrongdoings of PTI government and instead targeted their rivals.

They believed that there was a nexus between the PTI leadership and NAB, and it had now been proved, he added.

He demanded that the Names of entire NAB staff should be put on the Exit Control List (ECL) for their alleged corruption during the PTI-led government. They were "living beyond means" as evident from their extravagant lifestyle, he alleged, and called for investigation in that regard.

To a question about the reservations of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, the PML-N leader said the MQM-P was a part of the government and their agreement in that regard was in place.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf National Accountability Bureau Exit Control List Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Muslim Media From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Four French, one Belgian among 10 dead in Egypt bu ..

Four French, one Belgian among 10 dead in Egypt bus crash

1 minute ago
 Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results

Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results

1 minute ago
 Beaten Alcaraz not distracted by 'expectations'

Beaten Alcaraz not distracted by 'expectations'

1 minute ago
 De Beers Diamond Sales Go Down by 13% to $565Mln i ..

De Beers Diamond Sales Go Down by 13% to $565Mln in Last 2 Weeks

1 minute ago
 No compromise on country's sovereignty, integrity: ..

No compromise on country's sovereignty, integrity: CM

5 minutes ago
 California start-up sends tiny robots on voyage in ..

California start-up sends tiny robots on voyage into brains

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.