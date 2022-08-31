PTI doing politics for their personal gains: Wasay

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay on Wednesday said that the people of the country were facing severe flashfloods and passing through a difficult time while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was doing politics for their personal gains.

During a meeting with the delegation of Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl and others, the minister said that the nation had totally rejected the narrative of PTI chief Imran Khan.

He said the government would utilize all out resources for the rehabilitation of flood affectees but unfortunately PTI chief Imran wanted to plunge the country into default.

Abdul Wasay said that former ministers and members of PTI were openly speaking against the state institutions which was highly condemnable at a moment when the whole nation was busy supporting the flood affectees.

The minister said the agriculture and livestock sector was badly affected, adding that JUI-F members parliament and workers were helping the flood victims in every possible way.

Regarding the audio leak of Shaukat Tarin and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister, he said that there was a clear attempt to sabotage the deal with IMF that was strongly condemnable.