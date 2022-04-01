PTI dominates second phase of local body elections in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :The ruling Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf has dominated the second phase of local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where its candidates also achieved victory at tehsil councils Besham in Shanga and Adenzai in Lower Dir districts.

According to provisional consolidated results issued by the respective returning officers, PTI has outclassed political rivals at Besham and Adenzai Tehsil Councils where its candidates Saeed ur Rehman with 7,662 votes and Ferooz Shah with 15,518 votes secured victory against JUIF candidates Emad Khan with 4,431 votes and Javed Iqbal with 7,966 votes respectively.

Similarly, independent candidate Bilal Khan with 1,517 votes secured victory at Tehsil Council Razmak in North Waziristan tribal district against runner up JUIF candidate Ziaul Haq who bagged 1,299 votes.

In Tehsil Council Pattan in Lower Kohistan, independent candidate Rehmatullah clinched victory with 7,248 votes defeating JUIF Khan Mamber who begged 5,908 votes.