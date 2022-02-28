UrduPoint.com

PTI Earmarking Huge Funds For Education Betterment: SAPM

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2022 | 11:08 PM

Special Assistant to the PM (SAPM) on Political Affairs, Malik Amir Dogar Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-i- Insaf (PTI) government attaches great importance with education and earmarked huge funds which will bear fruitful results

He lamented that past governments ignored education sector without considering that nation which ignored education declined rapidly.

Speaking during a visit to Govt Waliyat Hussain Islamia College, Dogar stated that provision of quality education, health and other basic necessities of life to the youth is the top priority of the government.

Promoting Single National Curriculum (SNC) was a good initiative of the government, he said and added that the recitation by sighting (Nazra) in schools and colleges will be a good training for youth resulting in formation of a healthy society.

College Principal Prof. Ali Sakhnoor, PTI Women Wing Leader Kurban Fatima, Rao Bilal, Hafiz Ijaz, Chaudhry Ehsan Sindhu were also present on the occasion.

"Youth is our future," he said adding that PTI was doing everything possible to protect its future. Unfortunately, past governments did not pay attention to the education sector by spending its budget in other areas.

He said that the ancient institution of Alimdar Hussain Islamia Degree College produced a large number of famous personalities who are serving all over the world. Keeping in view the importance of this college and the needs of the students, the education problems will be solved.

He announced that BS classes would be launched in this college soon.

Later, he had a question and answer session with the students.

College Principal Prof. Ali Sakhnoor briefed him about the problems of the college and SAPM endured to get the issues resolved.

