PTI effectively raises voice against corruption through social media: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said on Thursday that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf had raised its voice against corruption by making proper utilization of social media platform during its political struggle.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of youth volunteers belonging to PTI social media cell.

The minister further said that after formation of PTI government, social media cell was playing an important role by highlighting the steps taken by the PTI government for public welfare to the general masses of Pakistan in a dignified manner.

He further said that youth could play an important role in national progress, public awareness and the objectives of achieving new Pakistan through the facilitation of social media.

Social media had provided every person equal opportunity for freedom of speech but on the other hand social media should also be used with responsibility instead of spreading despair, so that positive tendencies could prosper in the society.

Meanwhile, the delegation members expressed their firm resolve that they would continue to play their full and effective role in disseminating PTI government's people-friendly steps to the general public for their communication and intimation.

The delegation members included Asif Ali, Waqas Amjad, Abdul Qadeer, Sana, Asif and Umer Farooq.