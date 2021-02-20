UrduPoint.com
PTI Election Stolen In Wazirabad: Shehbaz Gill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

PTI election stolen in Wazirabad: Shehbaz Gill

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shehbaz Gill on Saturday alleged the election of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf was stolen in Wazirabad, however, the Election Commission would be requested to hold inquiry in this regard

WAZIRABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shehbaz Gill on Saturday alleged the election of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf was stolen in Wazirabad, however, the Election Commission would be requested to hold inquiry in this regard.

Addressing a press conference here at the residence of PTI candidate Ch Muhammad Yousaf, the SAPM also alleged that N-League used negative tactics to win the by-election as its MPAs with ballots bags were roaming with impunity on city roads on the day of by-election.

He also alleged that N-League workers also besieged the Election Commission office in Wazirabad even hooliganism was carried out in a women polling booth.

He expressed the confidence that PTI was gaining popularity in rural areas, adding that farmers and working class were stood by the PTI government as the incumbent government had given better rates of their sugarcane, wheat crops and other produces. The government was also taking steps for the prosperity of labourers, he said.

"If N-League wins elections, its leaders and workers trumpet armpits and when it loses, they started leveling allegations of rigging", he added.

