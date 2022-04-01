UrduPoint.com

PTI Emerges Again As Popular Party In KP: Kamran Bangash

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2022 | 03:30 PM

PTI emerges again as popular party in KP: Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Higher education Khyber Pakht unkhwa Kamran Bangash on Friday said that the second phase of local bodies' election results had proved once again that people stood by the PTI manifesto and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement issued here, he congratulated all workers of the party on victory and added that It was proved today that PTI was still the most popular party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that those who thought that Prime Minister Imran Khan was not popular yet, added it was a trailer for them and the movie would be seen soon.

He said that record development work was being carried out in the province under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and added that the party would continue to serve the people in the future as well.

"We are proud that PTI workers and candidates were all clean and the victory of PTI is in fact a victory of the people."He said that PTI believed in the welfare of the masses and added that it would rid the country of corrupt people.

