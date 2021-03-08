UrduPoint.com
PTI Emerges As Largest Political Party In Country: Ali Zaidi

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 09:00 PM

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had emerged as the largest political party in the country due to unwavering efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had emerged as the largest political party in the country due to unwavering efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a tweet, he said The PTI was started its parliamentary politics journey from zero seat in the general elections 1997.

The minister said the PTI had also emerged as one of the largest political parties in Senate.

He further said in general elections 2002, the PTI won only one National Assembly seat and one provincial seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said despite boycotting elections in 2008, the PTI formed government in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and also won 34 seats in the National Assembly in general elections 2013.

In general elections 2018, the PTI emerged as the biggest political party and also formed governments in two provinces Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides in center, he added.

