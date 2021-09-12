PTI emerges as uniting force in cantonment board elections

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Prisons and Punjab Government Spokesman Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan said on Sunday that in cantonment board elections, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had emerged as uniting force among the federating units of the country.

According to official sources here, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan in three years had laid the foundation of durable progress and prosperity in the country.

He said that in cantonment board elections people had reposed full trust on three years performance of PTI government.

Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan said that PPP which claimed to clean sweep in Punjab had once again failed.

No other party except PTI had won seats in more than one province, he added.