PTI emerges successful in foreign funding case: CM Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said the PTI had emerged successful in foreign funding case as no one could point a finger at the honesty of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement issued here, the CM said those pointing fingers at PTI had a corrupt past while the PTI had given proof of every penny to the Election Commission.

Opponents' propaganda had failed before the transparency of the PTI, he added.

The nation would be surprised if accounts of both the parties were checked, he said and advised the opposition parties having properties abroad to look into their own peep.