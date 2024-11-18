Open Menu

PTI Encouraging Violence Under Guise Of Protest: Musadik

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2024 | 10:32 PM

The Federal Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik, on Monday accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of inciting violence under the pretext of a protest call

Talking to a private news channel, he emphasized that while the democracy allow peaceful protests, PTI’s actions appear to challenge the writ of the state deliberately.

The purpose of these protests is to execute a conspiracy designed to push the country back into turmoil, he said adding that the government would not tolerate any attempt to destabilize the country.

The government has been working tirelessly to stabilize the country amid significant challenges, while PTI continues its efforts to derail this progress.

He said that any attempt to create unrest would be met with strict action, ensuring the protection of citizens and the state's stability.

