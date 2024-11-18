PTI Encouraging Violence Under Guise Of Protest: Musadik
Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2024 | 10:32 PM
The Federal Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik, on Monday accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of inciting violence under the pretext of a protest call
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The Federal Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik, on Monday accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of inciting violence under the pretext of a protest call.
Talking to a private news channel, he emphasized that while the democracy allow peaceful protests, PTI’s actions appear to challenge the writ of the state deliberately.
The purpose of these protests is to execute a conspiracy designed to push the country back into turmoil, he said adding that the government would not tolerate any attempt to destabilize the country.
The government has been working tirelessly to stabilize the country amid significant challenges, while PTI continues its efforts to derail this progress.
He said that any attempt to create unrest would be met with strict action, ensuring the protection of citizens and the state's stability.
Recent Stories
Pedestrian crushed to death by tractor-trolley
Scabies transmitted person to person through close skin contact: Skin specialist
ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, others in May-9 riots case
Govt relaxes restaurant closing time, allows taking food home throughout night
Intermediate Part II exams: Two fake candidates caught red-handed
Russia kills 3 in Donetsk as Zelensky visits frontline
LHC commends Punjab govt's efforts to combat smog
UN climate chief urges focus on major political decisions to advance climate act ..
Dry, cold weather forecast for Lahore
Court dismisses NAB's application to withdraw BoP reference
ITF Junior Tennis C'ships: Local talent shines in boys’ singles
DPM Dar chairs 5th session of Exploration & Production Committee
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pedestrian crushed to death by tractor-trolley32 seconds ago
-
ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, others in May-9 riots case23 seconds ago
-
Govt relaxes restaurant closing time, allows taking food home throughout night25 seconds ago
-
LHC commends Punjab govt's efforts to combat smog28 minutes ago
-
Court dismisses NAB's application to withdraw BoP reference33 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar chairs 5th session of Exploration & Production Committee30 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt presents policy framework to control livestock diseases30 minutes ago
-
PM grieved over dengue outbreak in Bangladesh30 minutes ago
-
Sindh government committed to economic growth and farmer’s prosperity: Qasim Naveed Qamar30 minutes ago
-
PML-N coordinator vows to strengthen political activities in KPK30 minutes ago
-
LG Minister to digitize accounts of local bodies30 minutes ago
-
Authority crackdown on unhygienic marriage hall in Attock2 hours ago