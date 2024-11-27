PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) says workers have been shot directly and condemns their killings and operation against them

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday announced the end of its protest in Islamabad after the government’s grand operation and crackdown at D-Chowk.

A PTI spokesperson stated that, under the current circumstances and in light of the government’s plans, the peaceful protest is being called off temporarily.

The spokesperson added that future actions would be decided as per the directives of PTI founder Imran Khan. They condemned the brutality against peaceful protesters in Islamabad, claiming that the identities of eight martyred workers have been confirmed.

The spokesperson alleged that workers were shot directly and strongly condemned their killings and the operation against them.

Meanwhile, during a grand operation against violent protesters, police arrested more than 400 individuals in Islamabad.

According to a police spokesperson, Rawalpindi police conducted an operation in the areas near 26 Number Chungi, and arrested over 400 miscreants.

Across Punjab, nearly 800 individuals involved in unrest have been apprehended.

The spokesperson further revealed that a large cache of weapons and wireless devices was recovered from the suspects, along with slingshots and ball bearings. The arrested individuals are accused of attacking police, vandalism, and arson.

During the operation in Islamabad, PTI’s Bushra Bibi and Ali Amin Gandapur reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle, along with other protesters.

Sources stated that the two were present near Kulsoom Plaza in Blue Area, accompanied by a small number of PTI protesters.

As the operation began, Bushra Bibi and Gandapur fled from the D-Chowk area, reportedly in the same vehicle via Jinnah Avenue.

The police sources said that that security forces intercepted vehicles belonging to Gandapur’s guards, but the main vehicle carrying Bushra Bibi and Ali Amin managed to evade capture. The vehicle was reportedly headed toward the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, with Islamabad police in pursuit.

As the leadership fled, the protesters abandoned their vehicles on Jinnah Avenue and 7th Avenue and fled the areas.

In an attempt to prevent fleeing protesters from crossing into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Attock Bridge, linking Punjab and KP, was sealed.

The containers were reinstalled at Attock Khurd, and heavy police deployment was made at key points.

Earlier, Rangers cleared D-Chowk, pushed the protesters back from Jinnah Avenue and beyond Khaybar Plaza. Police and Rangers successfully regained control of the Red Zone.

Throughout the day, the clashes and chases occurred between PTI workers and law enforcement in Islamabad’s Red Zone.

The protesters armed with gas masks, sticks and slingshots removed some containers using ropes and overturned others. They also pelted stones and targeted police with slingshots.

During the protests, the four Rangers and police personnel were martyred while over 100 officers sustained injuries.