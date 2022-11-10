PTI ends sit-in protests on Murree Road, Pirwadhai Mor & Swan Camp

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers here on Thursday ended the set-ins after three-day protests on Murree Road, Pirwadhai Mor, and Swan Camp on Jhelum Road and opened the blocked roads.

The protests and roadblocks triggered the worst traffic mess on city roads, particularly on Murree Road, Old Airport Road, and G.T.Road.

PTI workers had started protests demonstration in several areas on the call of their leader Imran Khan who was shot in the leg by a gunman during the long march in Wazirabad.

The supporters of PTI also clashed with law enforcers at Faizabad Interchange, who were performing their security duties there.

The protesters also burned tyres at Rawat during their protest and blocked the GT Road which badly affected the flow of traffic towards Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Owing to the protests, City Traffic Police placed diversions for traffic moving from Murree Road, Old Airport Road, Swan Camp, and Pirwadhai Mor.

The PTI workers blocked several city roads which caused great trouble to the citizens as the ambulance service was also suspended and several vehicles transporting patients to the hospitals got stuck in the traffic gridlocks.

According to a CTP spokesman, all the diversions placed by the Traffic Police on Murree Road, Pirwadhai Mor, and Swan Camp have also been removed.