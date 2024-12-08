PTI Engaging In Disruptive Politics: Rana Ihsan Afzal
Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2024 | 11:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Rana Ihsan Afzal, Coordinator to the Prime Minister, stated on Sunday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was destabilizing the country through its confrontational politics.
Speaking to the private news channel, he said the government remains open to dialogue but not under PTI’s current approach.
“We have made several efforts in the past to initiate discussions, but PTI’s attitude has made progress impossible,” he added.
He criticized PTI for resorting to dharna politics, particularly during moments of national progress, such as economic improvements or foreign delegation visits.
He pointed out that despite the uncertainty and disruption caused by PTI’s politics, the economy is progressing from stabilization toward growth.
He emphasized that inflation has fallen to single digits, while remittances and exports have shown significant improvement.
"The economic indicators demonstrate the government’s dedication to revitalizing the country’s economy," he stated.
Responding to a question about dialogue with JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he confirmed that the government is open to discussions with him regarding the Madaris Bill.
