PTI enjoys public mandate for corrupt elements' accountability: Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Tuesday said the masses gave mandate to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the general elections for accountability of the corrupt persons, who looted the national wealth.

Replying to a calling attention notice in the National Assembly, he said PTI government would not stop the accountability of the corrupt elements at any cost.

He said Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) should feel ashamed for making expensive contracts for Pakistan International Airliners (PIA) and Reko Dik.

Ghulam Sarwar said the two previous governments received kickbacks and commissions in all contracts signed with international companies.

The minister said the PML-N government acquired aero-planes for PIA in 2015 on an expensive lease, adding that the national flag-carrier failed to pay the lease amount on time due to coronavirus pandemic.

He said both the governments of PML-N and PPP had appointed pilots on fake degrees and played with the lives of the people, whom were removed by the present government and made those accountable.

The minister said the PML-N and PPP had destroyed national institutions like PIA and Pakistan Steel Mills.

Ghulam Sarwar said the PTI government was making all-out efforts to contest the case of PIA plane and hopefully the matter would be resolved in Pakistan's favor.

He said the government took timely measures for bringing back the passengers of the PIA Boeing, seized in Malaysia due non-payment of lease amount.

The minister said Pakistan was in safe and strong hands under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that the government had launched reforms in all national institutions to improve their efficiency.