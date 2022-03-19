UrduPoint.com

PTI Enjoys Public, Parliamentary Support In KP: CM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government enjoyed public and parliamentary support in the province and no-confidence motion of the opposition would be defeated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government enjoyed public and parliamentary support in the province and no-confidence motion of the opposition would be defeated.

In a reaction to the statement of opposition regarding no-confidence motion against the government, the chief minister said that PTI was united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The chief minister said that the popularity of PTI and Prime Minister Imran Khan has increased manifold.

Mahmood Khan was of the opinion that Prime Minister Imran Khan has brought the politics of opposition to an end and today they were frightened and making efforts to save their face.

Terming the opposition as a bunch of thieves, he said neither has a manifesto or any agenda and their efforts were aimed to hide their corruption.

He said that the government would not only complete its Constitution tenure, rather will also be re-elected in next general elections.

