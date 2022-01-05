UrduPoint.com

PTI Ensures Equal Development In All Districts: Nadeem Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2022 | 06:10 PM

PTI ensures equal development in all districts: Nadeem Qureshi

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that Punjab government gave development package to ensure equal development in all districts

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that Punjab government gave development package to ensure equal development in all districts.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Nadeem Qureshi remarked that the incumbent government provided an exemplary services to the masses during its regime.

Even, not a single incident of corruption surfaced during ongoing regime of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. The history of opposition parties was full of corruption. Previous rulers spent national resources on their personal projection. Nadeem maintained that the opposition was doing politics of propaganda only. However, CM Buzdar paying immense focus on development of all areas of the province. In past, some areas were kept backward deliberately. PTI also focused on the remote areas of the country.

