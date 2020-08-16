UrduPoint.com
PTI Ensures Ideal, Quick And Rare Travel Facilities Through BRT Project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests and Environment and Wildlife Syed Ishtiaq Urmar Sunday said that the PTI has made an ideal history by inaugurating the BRT project, which ensuring rare travel project that not only provides quick travel to the people.

He expressed these views while talking to the people of his constituency in Peshawar. He said that all resources should be provided for the development of constituency PK-69. "We are taking all possible positive steps for their development and prosperity to fulfill the trust that the people of the constituency have shown in us again." He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has natural beauty and resources.

The people here have full right to these resources, no educated youth will be neglected and will be provided better employment opportunities and complete relief, the Minister opined.

The Provincial Minister said that if the former governments had adopted a truly comprehensive strategy for the solution of the country's collective problems and for the bright future of the youth, today's people would be out of insecurity, corruption and misery.

Ishtiaq Armor directed the concerned authorities to adopt a joint strategy for timely completion of development projects in his constituency and complete the ongoing development schemes in a transparent manner as soon as possible.

