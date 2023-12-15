Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2023 | 04:50 PM

PTI escaping from elections: Ahsan Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said on Friday that February-8 had been announced for holding general election in the country, and whole nation was looking forward to it.

Talking to the media here, he said that the PML-N was preparing for elections and meetings of parliamentary boards were continuing on daily basis. He regretted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had hatched a conspiracy and filed a petition to delay holding of elections. He said the PTI was escaping from polls process.

Ahsan Iqbal said, "We demand holding of elections on time." He said the PTI was afraid of polls and not finding candidates. He said that 90 per cent of former MNAs and MPAs of the PTI had left it.

The PML-N leader said Nawaz Sharif was not talking with any intention of revenge, adding that in 2017 the country's economy was rapidly improving. He alleged that four years of the PTI government dealt a major blow to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, which consequently resulted in ruining of country's economy.

