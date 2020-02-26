UrduPoint.com
PTI Establishing Merit, Justice Based Society: Ishtiaq Urmar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 07:34 PM

KP Minister for Environment, Syed Mohammad Ishtiaq Urmar has said that the PTI government has accelerated the pace of legislative process to establish a society based on merit and justice

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :KP Minister for Environment, Syed Mohammad Ishtiaq Urmar has said that the PTI government has accelerated the pace of legislative process to establish a society based on merit and justice.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation from Mian Gujjar, Lala Kalley and Chamkani here Wednesday. The delegation briefed the provincial minister regarding problems faced by the people of their respective localities.

The provincial minister heard the grievances of the delegates will interest and directed the concerned authorities for the resolution of their genuine problems.

Ishtiaq Urmar said that the problems faced by the people are being addressed on priority bases as service delivery atop their priority list. He said a hefty fund has been allocated for the development of the backward areas and construction of roads and provision of better health and education facilities.

The provincial minister directed the concerned authorities to initiating of immediate steps for provision of clean drinking water in Lala Kalley. He assured that beside the provision of basic amenities, no compromise would be made on their rights and interests.

