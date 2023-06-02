PTI ex MNA from DI Khan quits party

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Former member of the National Assembly (MNA) from constituency NA-39 of Dera Ismail Khan on Friday parted ways with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) along with family and supporters.

In a video message released here from abroad, he condemned the events of May 9 and said, "Pakistan Army is our red line, we cannot tolerate aggression against national security institutions for petty political purposes.

" "After the heartbreaking events of May 9, he cannot be part of a party that is involved in attacks on national institutions," he remarked.

Sheikh Yaqub was elected a member of the National Assembly after winning the election from JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman from NA-39 Dera Ismail Khan-II on a PTI ticket.