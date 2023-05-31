UrduPoint.com

PTI Ex-MPA, Dozens Party Workers, Get Bail From ATCs

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2023 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Arbab Jehandad was among the dozens of PTI workers who were granted bail by the Anti-Terrorism Courts (ATCs) on Wednesday.

The city police said so far 310 accused, arrested in vandalism and arson cases, have been released on bail, adding these included 51 accused named in FIR No.

221, 34 in FIR No. 222; 77 accused in FIR No 433, 88 in FIR No. 614; 48 in FIR No 787 and 12 in FIR No 100.

The accused were arrested by Faqirabad, Sharqi, Hayatabad, Khan Raziq Shaheed and Landi Kotal Police Stations for damaging public and private properties on May 9 and 10.

