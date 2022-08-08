PTI exposed badly in foreign funding case: Shahnawaz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Member of National Assembly (MNA) Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has badly exposed on the matter of foreign funding before the people.

As per information, PTI received funding from many countries and on behalf of different people who were not recognized as Pakistan's citizens, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said it was a solid declaration in Election Commission of Pakistan, in shape of an affidavit, revealed that PTI kept unaware people of facts and figures.

He accused that former prime minister produced false information before the people in Toshakhana reference, in which, he theft the gifts but later on he denied.

About announcement to contest by-election on nine seats, he said that there was none other member than Imran Khan who may oppose PML-N candidates.

He said the label of foreign funding on PTI will destroy its politics.