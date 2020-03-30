PTI expresses concern over non-provision of ration to people in Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi's General Secretary and MPA, Saeed Afridi, on Monday expressed his concerns over the non-delivery of ration to the people by the Sindh government

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi's General Secretary and MPA, Saeed Afridi, on Monday expressed his concerns over the non-delivery of ration to the people by the Sindh government.

He said that due to the current situation of the Coronavirus, the people were worried, according to a press release.

He said that the provision of ration to the people in this difficult time was the responsibility of the provincial government.

Saeed Afridi said that the provincial government should fulfill its obligation and kept its promise to deliver the ration to the people.

The workers of PTI were distributing food items among the people on their own, he said. Adding that they could not individually gave away it to the people and the government would had to come forward.

He also urged the government to provide facilities to the people.