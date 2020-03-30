UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Expresses Concern Over Non-provision Of Ration To People In Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 04:04 PM

PTI expresses concern over non-provision of ration to people in Sindh

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi's General Secretary and MPA, Saeed Afridi, on Monday expressed his concerns over the non-delivery of ration to the people by the Sindh government

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi's General Secretary and MPA, Saeed Afridi, on Monday expressed his concerns over the non-delivery of ration to the people by the Sindh government.

He said that due to the current situation of the Coronavirus, the people were worried, according to a press release.

He said that the provision of ration to the people in this difficult time was the responsibility of the provincial government.

Saeed Afridi said that the provincial government should fulfill its obligation and kept its promise to deliver the ration to the people.

The workers of PTI were distributing food items among the people on their own, he said. Adding that they could not individually gave away it to the people and the government would had to come forward.

He also urged the government to provide facilities to the people.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Afridi Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Iran reports 117 new virus deaths, raising total t ..

3 minutes ago

'Panah-Gah' on forefront to serve affected people ..

3 minutes ago

German economy set for 'significant' recession: ec ..

3 minutes ago

Renault says China, South Korea plants restarting ..

3 minutes ago

5 more corona patients positive,total reaches to 1 ..

2 minutes ago

Phase-wise repatriation of Pakistanis reviewed ami ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.