PTI expresses concerns over Lack of access to Imran Khan in meeting with CJP Afridi

PTI leaders raise issue of missing persons before Chief Justice of Pakistan and also brief him about state terrorism in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2025) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ((PTI) Opposition Leaders held a meeting with Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi and expressed the concern over lack of access to party founder Imran Khan

During a meeting with Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, PTI leaders voiced their grievances about being unable to meet their incarcerated party chairman Imran Khan.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, PTI leader Omar Ayub stated that during the previous jail trial, they had sought permission from the Chief Justice to meet the PTI founder.

During the meeting, they discussed Imran Khan’s legal cases and informed the Chief Justice that hearing dates for cases involving the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi were frequently changed. They also complained that, despite court orders, their scheduled meetings with Khan were altered.

Omar Ayub further said that the Chief Justice was informed that lawyers were not allowed to meet Imran Khan.

During the meeting, Babar Awan pointed out that, in the past, open trials were conducted instead of jail trials, and multiple FIRs had been registered against individuals despite existing court rulings.

Additionally, Salman Akram Raja raised the issue of missing persons before the Chief Justice and also briefed him about state terrorism in Punjab. He informed the Chief Justice that police were being used against PTI members in Punjab.

The delegation also highlighted the situation in Balochistan and mentioned letters written by Imran Khan regarding the events of May 9 and November 26. Furthermore, they brought up the issue of production orders for senators and members of the assembly. They also apprised the Chief Justice of threats to lawyers and the registration of fake FIRs against them.

Omar Ayub emphasized concerns about police brutality and state repression, bringing the issue of the Sargodha Anti-Terrorism Court to the Chief Justice’s attention.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar stated that discussions were also held regarding the dossier submitted to the Chief Justice. He informed the Chief Justice that PTI’s cases were not being scheduled for hearings and highlighted how PTI assembly members were forcibly taken away. In response, the Chief Justice assured that necessary steps would be taken to address these issues.

Barrister Gohar further told Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi that PTI workers as well as Imran Khan and his wife were being denied their legal rights.

He complained that even books and an exercise machine were not being provided to Imran Khan in prison.

He also noted that court orders were being ignored, and the Chief Justice sought suggestions on the legal aspects including the formation of a judicial commission.

PTI Secretary-General Salman Akram Raja stated that they informed the Chief Justice Yahya Afridi that human rights in the country had effectively been abolished and that the entire justice system had been turned into a mockery. He said they highlighted how the judicial system was being used as a tool and warned that if these issues were not addressed, the public would be forced to protest.

Salman Akram Raja added that if the situation remained unchanged, it would lead to national instability. He reiterated that the rule of law must prevail and urged the judiciary to ensure that the justice system was not being misused. He emphasized that when the legal remedies were unavailable, the political struggle became the only option.

Additionally, he pointed out flaws in the process of the 26th constitutional amendment.