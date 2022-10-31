UrduPoint.com

PTI Expresses No Objection Over Appointment Of New COAS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2022 | 09:52 PM

Provincial President of Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) on Monday observed whoever Chief of Army Staff (COAS) was appointed, the party had no objection and it would accept the decision in that regard

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial President of Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) on Monday observed whoever Chief of Army Staff (COAS) was appointed, the party had no objection and it would accept the decision in that regard.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that PTI workers would leave for Islamabad but none of them would enter in the Federal capital till the final decision of the party's leadership.

He said that workers from Peshawar, Malakanda and Hazara divisions would go directly through the Motorway and GT Road. Similarly, the party workers of the southern districts will reach Taxila by reaching near Islamabad through Fateh Jang and Hakla Interchange, where the party workers will camp .

He said that the workers of Gilgit-Baltistan would also be part of the protest at Taxila.

Pervez Khattak claimed that a political activist, meetings were held with government members, but since the Long March started, he had not participated in any negotiation process.

The PTI had only demand for holding fair and transparent elections soon, Pervez Khattak added.

PTI would have a clear majority in the upcoming elections, Pervez Khattak claimed.

On this occasion, former speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers will peacefully protest at Taxila.

