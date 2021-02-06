PTI expresses solidarity with people of IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehrilk-e-Insaf (PTI- North and South Zones) on Friday organized a public meeting to express solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and to condemn Indian atrocities as well as expose its real face to the international community.

Addressing the public meeting,PTI Central Punjab President Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry, General Secretary Ali Imtiaz Warraich, Ghulam Mohiyyuddin Dewan, and Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had performed as an ambassador of Kashmiris by very effectively highlighting the Kashmir issue at every global forum especially in the UNO, and there was no such instance in the history of Kashmir.

They added that Pakistan was incomplete till the freedom of people of occupied Kashmir as Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan.

PTI leaders said that people of occupied Kashmir had since long been facing the atrocities.

They mentioned that those, who had negated the Two Nations Theory, were now admitting their mistake over comprehending this theory. Since India had been usurping the rights of its minority communities, it would soon be divided into 27 pieces.

Like past years, they said, this year also the February 5 was marked to show solidarity with our innocent brothers and sisters of occupied Kashmir. "We solute to our Kashmiri brethren for their firm resolve and bravery for freedom struggle and we assure them of our full diplomatic, moral and political support," they vowed.

India had been unleashing tyranny and aggression against the innocent people of occupied Kashmir.

They demanded that India must end its oppressive occupation in Kashmir and grant Kashimiris of their legitimate right to self-determination.

Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan government had been presenting its principled stance over Kashmir issue to the world community so as to ensure Kashmiris freedom from Indian yoke at the earliest, they maintained.

Indian troops had for the 70 years been playing havoc in occupied Kashmir and massacre of the innocent people there, they said and asserted that however, Kashmiris still had firm resolve to get rid of Indian slavery. The Indian Army must vacate the occupied Kashmir and recognize the freedom of Kashmiris, they said and called upon the international organizations to shun their double standard and resolve the long standing issue of Kashmir in accordance with the UNO resolutions.

PTI leaders said that blood of those martyred for Kashmir cause would not go waste. Today, entire Pakistani nation took to streets to show solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir and independence day of Kashmiris was about to come and Indian would have to liberate Kashmir.

They assured that PTI government would continue with diplomatic, moral and political support of people of occupied Kashmir.

They said that past governments had failed to effectively highlight the Kashmir cause to the world, citing that Nawaz Sharif and Narendra Modi had been remained hand in hand just for their personal interests which ultimately inflicted irreparable losses to Kashmir issue.

PTI Central Punjab Vice President Shabbir Siyal, Mehar Wajid Azeem, MNA Shanila Rooth, Nasir Salman, Malik Amanat Ali, Shah Zaman, Jamshaid Iqbal Cheema, Fiaz Bhatti, Mian Akram Usman, Irfan Hassan Advocate, Rana Arif Mushtaq, Ahmad Ali Butt and PTI Women Wing, sports and Culture Wing, Minority Wing, Welfare Wing and Kashmiris actively participated in the public meeting.