Open Menu

PTI Faces Internal Conflicts: Barrister Aqeel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2024 | 08:24 PM

PTI faces internal conflicts: Barrister Aqeel

Government’s Spokesperson on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has demonstrated zero performance in ten years and has been engaged in looting the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Government’s Spokesperson on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has demonstrated zero performance in ten years and has been engaged in looting the province.

Addressing a press conference in the Federal capital, he said that conflicts have appeared now in the anarchist group and the party will end by fighting each other.

Barrister Aqeel said that there is a battle for positions in PTI, adding that the rivalry continues between Bushra Bibi and Aleema Khan which had distributed the party into groups. The internal clashes in the party are now public, he said.

He said that Atif Ali and Shir Ali Arbab have been removed from the party positions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa From Government Bushra Bibi Aleema Khan

Recent Stories

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afgha ..

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women

5 hours ago
 CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, distr ..

CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..

5 hours ago
 DPO visits Phularwan police station

DPO visits Phularwan police station

5 hours ago
 Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

7 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

7 hours ago
 Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for Nat ..

Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games

7 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission

7 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, techn ..

Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector

7 hours ago
 Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

7 hours ago
 PM for identification, strict action against terro ..

7 hours ago
 PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

7 hours ago
 FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for s ..

FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan