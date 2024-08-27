PTI Faces Internal Conflicts: Barrister Aqeel
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2024 | 08:24 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Government’s Spokesperson on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has demonstrated zero performance in ten years and has been engaged in looting the province.
Addressing a press conference in the Federal capital, he said that conflicts have appeared now in the anarchist group and the party will end by fighting each other.
Barrister Aqeel said that there is a battle for positions in PTI, adding that the rivalry continues between Bushra Bibi and Aleema Khan which had distributed the party into groups. The internal clashes in the party are now public, he said.
He said that Atif Ali and Shir Ali Arbab have been removed from the party positions.
