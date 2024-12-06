PTI facing cases on violating laws, disrupting peace: Malik

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2024 | 10:16 PM

Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), leaders are facing cases on violating laws and disrupting peace of the country

PTI had been involved in May 9 riots and attacks on national institutions, he said while talking to a private television channel.

PTI had been involved in May 9 riots and attacks on national institutions, he said while talking to a private television channel.

PTI members and workers had misused the social media tools for creating unrest and spreading fake news across the country, he said.

In reply to a question about civil disobedience movement call by PTI founder, he said, we are not worried about the announcement of civil disobedience movement.

To another question, he said, the government and major political parties have offered talks to PTI on many occasions but the founder of PTI refused the dialogue process. In the political and democratic system, dialogue is the only way to resolve the political issues, he said.

