PTI Failed To Address Governance Issues: Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2023 | 10:36 PM

PTI failed to address governance issues: Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan failed to address governance issues during his four years in government.

PTI could not bring improvement in any institution, he said while talking to a private television channel.

"We cannot clean and neat the system in a short period," he said.

The coalition government had to face a number of issues created by Imran's government, he said. The people, he said, would see the real faces of PTI leaders after the interim setup.

To a question about elections, he said the PML-N would continue welfare works after winning the general elections.

