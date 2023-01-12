PTI Failed To Address Governance Issues: Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif
Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2023 | 10:36 PM
Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan failed to address governance issues during his four years in government
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan failed to address governance issues during his four years in government.
PTI could not bring improvement in any institution, he said while talking to a private television channel.
"We cannot clean and neat the system in a short period," he said.
The coalition government had to face a number of issues created by Imran's government, he said. The people, he said, would see the real faces of PTI leaders after the interim setup.
To a question about elections, he said the PML-N would continue welfare works after winning the general elections.