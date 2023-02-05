PTI failed to build infrastructure to counter terrorism in KP: Kundi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had failed to build the required infrastructure to counter terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to the private news channel, he said the KP government did not build the required infrastructure for curbing the menace of terrorism in the last ten years regime despite the provision of funds of Rs. 471 billion by the Federal government and the Rs 70 billion of NFC Award.

He criticized PTI for the poor law and order situation in the province and said that PTI is responsible for recent unrest in the province.