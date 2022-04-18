UrduPoint.com

PTI Failed To Deliver During Three Years Tenure: Ali Gohar Baloch MNA PML-N

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2022 | 12:59 PM

PTI failed to deliver during three years tenure: Ali Gohar Baloch MNA PML-N

Pakistan Muslim League-N Member National Assembly Ali Gohar Baloch Monday criticized that the previous PTI government had disappointed the nation by failing to deliver during its three-year-tenure, where unemployment and poverty was jumped high

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N Member National Assembly Ali Gohar Baloch Monday criticized that the previous PTI government had disappointed the nation by failing to deliver during its three-year-tenure, where unemployment and poverty was jumped high. "PTI has no political agenda and has done nothing for the welfare of poor people", he said while speaking to a private new channel on Monday.

He said that PML-N has used its constitution right for removing PTI government, adding, PTI was miserably failed and its leadership with its incompetency disappointed nation.

MNA Ali Gohar said that the tall claims of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had proved hollow slogans, adding that leveling allegations and using derogatory language against political opponents could not help increase the PTI's stature in the people's eyes.

PML-N government had introduced the vision of development for all, he said, adding that the country would progress under the able leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Replying to a question, he said that PTI's negative politics had no value as the PML-N believed in honesty and determination to serve people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Progress Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

Shaheed S Hameed remembered on his death anniversa ..

Shaheed S Hameed remembered on his death anniversary

11 minutes ago
 Excise dept recovers 18kg heroin, arrests two smug ..

Excise dept recovers 18kg heroin, arrests two smugglers

26 minutes ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

26 minutes ago
 Russian Froces Destroy 4 Arms, Military Equipment ..

Russian Froces Destroy 4 Arms, Military Equipment Depots of Ukraine With Iskande ..

26 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks end lower on Ukraine war, Covid fears ..

Tokyo stocks end lower on Ukraine war, Covid fears 18th Apr, 2022

28 minutes ago
 South Korea, US Start Online Military Drills Amid ..

South Korea, US Start Online Military Drills Amid North's Objections - Military

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.