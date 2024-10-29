PTI failed to deliver in KP despite 3rd consecutive term in Govt: Engr Amir Muqam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs and States and Frontier Regions, Engr Amir Muqam here Tuesday that Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf has completely failed to address the masses’ problems despite its third consecutive government term in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a big public gathering after the formal inauguration of two electricity feeders at Khwazakhela here, Engr Amir Muqam said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been deceived by the name of so-called “Change” since 2013 and the province were deprived of economic growth and development.

As a result of poor governance, rampage of corruption, maladministration, and agitation politics in KP, he claimed that unemployment, poverty, and illiteracy have significantly increased in the province where provincial ministers and advisers started leveling corruption allegations against each other.

Engr Amir Muqam further claimed that the country was put on the verge of bankruptcy during the rule of PTI founder after started confrontation with national institutions, resulting in the people of Pakistan suffering.

He said the poor governance of the PTI founder has plunged the country into unprecedented price hikes, inflation and devaluation of rupee, marring the country’s overall economic growth.

Instead of focusing on the problems of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said that CM KP has led protest demonstrations in Lahore and Islamabad by using Govt. machinery and taxpayer money for personal politicking.

He said PTI would not be allowed to deceive the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through hollow sloganeering on social media anymore.

He said that the faces of the commission and corrupt mafia in KP were fully exposed before the masses.

The Federal Minister said that on the other side, “we have dynamic and committed leadership in the form of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who were working tirelessly for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.”

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has saved the country from an imminent economic default, reduced price hikes from 40 percent to nine percent and his Govt economic and financial policies were highly appreciated by the top international monetary institutions.

“Our politics is linked with progress and prosperity of people of Pakistan,” he said, adding provision of gas facility, construction of Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital, road network and electricity system in Swat was the hallmark of PMLN Govt. He said the youth of Pakistan would prosper only when the country made progress in all sectors, advising them to keep a distance from politics of negative and hooliganism.

He said the successful holding of the SCO meeting in Islamabad has sent a positive image of Pakistan abroad, adding the 26th constitutional amendment would help provide speedy justice to all litigants and address cases backlog in the Supreme Court.

Engr Amir Muqam said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has left from Saudia Arabia and expressed the hope that his historic visit would bring great laurels to the country.

On this occasion, the Federal Minister announced several projects for the development of Khawazakella and adjoining areas after people’s request.

