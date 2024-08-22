PTI Failed To Mobilize People For Public Meeting: Musadiq
Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2024 | 11:44 PM
Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadiq Malik on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leaders have failed to mobilize people for public meetings in the Tarnol area
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadiq Malik on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leaders have failed to mobilize people for public meetings in the Tarnol area. The people are not paying attention to the call given by PTI leadership for gathering in the capital area, he said
while talking to a private television channel. Unpopular decisions taken by PTI leaders on May 9, against the state institutions damaged the politics
of PTI founder, he added. "Unsuited plans made by the leader of PTI on May 9, was a punishable offense as per the law of the country, " he stated.
PTI’s undemocratic and uncivilized strategies had damaged the country’s economy, PTI politics, and institutions, he observed.
Commenting on government efforts to address genuine issues of the common man, he said the federal government following the instructions of the prime minister had provided a fifty billion rupee subsidy on electricity bills to lower the burden on poor people.
Besides this, he said the Punjab government under the leadership of Maryam Nawaz had allocated forty-five billion rupee funds for extending relief to people on power bills.
He suggested the representatives of the other provinces follow the good steps of Chief Minister Punjab and take the decisions for removing the grievances of their public. In reply to a question about Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said there are no differences between the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-N. However, he said that the Center would have talks with the PPP chairman for resolving political affairs.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in Iran bus accid ..6 hours ago
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in bus accident7 hours ago
-
Cowardly attacks can't weaken determination, courage of police officers: IG Punjab7 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Germany have long history of cordial bilateral relations: CM Maryam7 hours ago
-
Federal education ministry survey team assessing needs of Daanish school in GB7 hours ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, Magistrates & Food Authority7 hours ago
-
No rift with PPP, discussion held with Bilawal on relief measures: Afzal7 hours ago
-
Pakistan Armed Forces' tri services team won five medals at 4th CISM7 hours ago
-
Healthy reforms in every field benefitting common man: AJK Minister7 hours ago
-
IHC slams slow progress in PTI leader's missing brothers case7 hours ago
-
Government is determined to produce quality, skilled manpower in AJK: Div. Commissioner7 hours ago
-
PML-N working towards economic stability: Irfan Siddiqui7 hours ago