PTI Failed To Mobilize People For Public Meeting: Musadiq

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2024 | 11:44 PM

Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadiq Malik on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leaders have failed to mobilize people for public meetings in the Tarnol area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadiq Malik on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leaders have failed to mobilize people for public meetings in the Tarnol area. The people are not paying attention to the call given by PTI leadership for gathering in the capital area, he said

while talking to a private television channel. Unpopular decisions taken by PTI leaders on May 9, against the state institutions damaged the politics

of PTI founder, he added. "Unsuited plans made by the leader of PTI on May 9, was a punishable offense as per the law of the country, " he stated.

PTI’s undemocratic and uncivilized strategies had damaged the country’s economy, PTI politics, and institutions, he observed.

Commenting on government efforts to address genuine issues of the common man, he said the federal government following the instructions of the prime minister had provided a fifty billion rupee subsidy on electricity bills to lower the burden on poor people.

Besides this, he said the Punjab government under the leadership of Maryam Nawaz had allocated forty-five billion rupee funds for extending relief to people on power bills.

He suggested the representatives of the other provinces follow the good steps of Chief Minister Punjab and take the decisions for removing the grievances of their public. In reply to a question about Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said there are no differences between the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-N. However, he said that the Center would have talks with the PPP chairman for resolving political affairs.

