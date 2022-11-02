PTI failed to mobilize public for 'Save Corruption Long March' : Tarar

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Narcotic Control Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had failed to mobilize a large number of people in what he called 'Save Corruption Long March," which had nothing to do with public interests and welfare.

Addressing a press conference, he said the PTI privately and publicly had admitted that their party had failed to mobilize a large crowd in the long march.

"Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has admitted failure in public mobilization in the long march, who termed it an election campaign instead of the much-trumpeted long march," he added.

To date, the SAPM said, two innocent people had died in the so-called long march due to the organizer's incompetence in taking the required precautionary measures to avoid such fatal incidents. He said a 14-year-old boy had died in the long march yesterday and his relatives had blocked the road as a protest.

He was of the view that the long march was meant to protect the corruption of Imran Khan and his cronies including Farah Gogi. He alleged that Farah Gogi had been given an 'NRO' by the Punjab government in all the corruption cases. He questioned why two Director Generals of Anti-Corruption had been changed in a short time. "The two DGs of Anti-Corruption had been changed just to give NRO to Farah Gogi," he said.

He alleged that Farah Gogi was facilitated by the PTI leadership to fly outside the country.

He said that on the cypher issue, the former principal secretary of Imran Khan had failed to appear for the probe. "For the last four-month Azam Khan, principal secretary of Imran Khan, is out of the country," he added. He said that Asad Omar had been issued a call-up notice on the same issue, but he also failed to appear. He said that leadership of PTI wanted to escape from the investigation of the cypher issue and other cases.

He said that Imran Khan made a deal for two million Dollars with Arif Naqvi through the cricket club made for money laundering. He said that Arif Naqvi had transferred 2.1 million dollars to the account of Tariq Shafi. He said that Tariq Shafi had been called for an investigation, but he failed to give any satisfactory answer regarding this amount.

He said that chairman Imran Khan had committed the 'worst-ever crime' by concealing and selling the gifts he had been receiving from foreign dignitaries and countries as Prime Minister of Pakistan. He regretted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan was attacking the state and its institutions just to furbish his fading politics and for personal gains.

He said it was unfortunate that the PTI chief was maligning the state institutions and polluting the minds of the youth for political gains.