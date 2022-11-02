UrduPoint.com

PTI Failed To Mobilize Public For 'Save Corruption Long March' : Tarar

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2022 | 04:40 PM

PTI failed to mobilize public for 'Save Corruption Long March' : Tarar

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Narcotic Control Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had failed to mobilize a large number of people in what he called 'Save Corruption Long March," which had nothing to do with public interests and welfare.

Addressing a press conference, he said the PTI privately and publicly had admitted that their party had failed to mobilize a large crowd in the long march.

"Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has admitted failure in public mobilization in the long march, who termed it an election campaign instead of the much-trumpeted long march," he added.

To date, the SAPM said, two innocent people had died in the so-called long march due to the organizer's incompetence in taking the required precautionary measures to avoid such fatal incidents. He said a 14-year-old boy had died in the long march yesterday and his relatives had blocked the road as a protest.

He was of the view that the long march was meant to protect the corruption of Imran Khan and his cronies including Farah Gogi. He alleged that Farah Gogi had been given an 'NRO' by the Punjab government in all the corruption cases. He questioned why two Director Generals of Anti-Corruption had been changed in a short time. "The two DGs of Anti-Corruption had been changed just to give NRO to Farah Gogi," he said.

He alleged that Farah Gogi was facilitated by the PTI leadership to fly outside the country.

He said that on the cypher issue, the former principal secretary of Imran Khan had failed to appear for the probe. "For the last four-month Azam Khan, principal secretary of Imran Khan, is out of the country," he added. He said that Asad Omar had been issued a call-up notice on the same issue, but he also failed to appear. He said that leadership of PTI wanted to escape from the investigation of the cypher issue and other cases.

He said that Imran Khan made a deal for two million Dollars with Arif Naqvi through the cricket club made for money laundering. He said that Arif Naqvi had transferred 2.1 million dollars to the account of Tariq Shafi. He said that Tariq Shafi had been called for an investigation, but he failed to give any satisfactory answer regarding this amount.

He said that chairman Imran Khan had committed the 'worst-ever crime' by concealing and selling the gifts he had been receiving from foreign dignitaries and countries as Prime Minister of Pakistan. He regretted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan was attacking the state and its institutions just to furbish his fading politics and for personal gains.

He said it was unfortunate that the PTI chief was maligning the state institutions and polluting the minds of the youth for political gains.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Cricket Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Government Of Punjab Long March Road Died Farah Same Money All From Million

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of matc ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of match against South Africa

46 minutes ago
 ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speec ..

ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speech case

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India set 185-run target for B ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India set 185-run target for Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed ..

Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed Latif

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by five wickets

4 hours ago
 Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US inve ..

Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US investors: Masood Khan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.