PTI Failed To Play Role In Fight Against Terrorism
Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2025 | 12:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Minister of State for Interior and Senator Talal Chaudhry on Monday criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for failing to play an active role in the fight against terrorism and for avoiding participation in key national discussions.
Talking to a private news channel, he accused PTI's leadership of prioritizing political goals over national security by refusing to attend the National Security Committee meeting.
He emphasized that despite multiple invitations, PTI leaders did not join crucial discussions on national security.
He asserted that the party has neglected its responsibility, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where it holds power, and is falling behind other provinces like Balochistan in addressing security and governance challenges.
The minister warned that those involved in the May 9 attacks on defense installations will face severe punishments and no special concessions, such as an NRO, will be offered.
He affirmed that the government remains committed to eradicating terrorism through continuous intelligence-based operations.
