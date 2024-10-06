PTI Failed To Unleash Violence, Bloodshed In Capital Despite Massive Attempt: Muqam
Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2024 | 11:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for State and Frontier Region, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Engineer Amir Maqam on Sunday in his response to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest said it had failed to unleash violence and bloodshed in the federal capital despite massive attempts.
The Minister appreciated the positive role of security forces and police for showing patience, a press statement said.
Muqam said Ali Amin Gandapur's role has been that of a film actor from day one and that too of a villain. "Thankfully, the "Imrani agenda" has not been completed. However, despite the Article 144 in Islamabad, deployment of Army and many hurdles, PTI's purpose of bringing the innocent Pashtuns to create bloodshed could not be done. These anti-state elements were expecting severe reaction and bloodshed but their aim was not fulfilled," he said.
Engineer Amir Muqam while appreciating the role of the security and law enforcement agencies said that the security agencies worked in the best interest of the country and worked patiently.
"However, the martyrdom of one constable and the injuries of many are deeply regretted," he added.
The way in which the resources, machinery and manpower of a poor province were used recklessly would have to be accounted for, he said.
Engineer Amir Muqam warned and said that he would also ask the government officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa not to be part of the work against the country's interest, otherwise they too would be held accountable.
"Instead of using the innocent youth against the state, it should think about employment and welfare for them," Federal Minister Amir Muqam said.
