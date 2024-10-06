Open Menu

PTI Failed To Unleash Violence, Bloodshed In Capital Despite Massive Attempt: Muqam

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2024 | 11:20 PM

PTI failed to unleash violence, bloodshed in capital despite massive attempt: Muqam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for State and Frontier Region, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Engineer Amir Maqam on Sunday in his response to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest said it had failed to unleash violence and bloodshed in the federal capital despite massive attempts.

The Minister appreciated the positive role of security forces and police for showing patience, a press statement said.

Muqam said Ali Amin Gandapur's role has been that of a film actor from day one and that too of a villain. "Thankfully, the "Imrani agenda" has not been completed. However, despite the Article 144 in Islamabad, deployment of Army and many hurdles, PTI's purpose of bringing the innocent Pashtuns to create bloodshed could not be done. These anti-state elements were expecting severe reaction and bloodshed but their aim was not fulfilled," he said.

Engineer Amir Muqam while appreciating the role of the security and law enforcement agencies said that the security agencies worked in the best interest of the country and worked patiently.

"However, the martyrdom of one constable and the injuries of many are deeply regretted," he added.

The way in which the resources, machinery and manpower of a poor province were used recklessly would have to be accounted for, he said.

Engineer Amir Muqam warned and said that he would also ask the government officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa not to be part of the work against the country's interest, otherwise they too would be held accountable.

"Instead of using the innocent youth against the state, it should think about employment and welfare for them," Federal Minister Amir Muqam said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Police Film And Movies Poor Amir Muqam Sunday From Government Best Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

15 hours ago
 Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup w ..

Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts

24 hours ago
 Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossi ..

Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing

24 hours ago
 Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with B ..

Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden

24 hours ago
 Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible ..

Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon

24 hours ago
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to ..

DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige

24 hours ago
 RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio ..

RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar

24 hours ago
 Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution ..

Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty

24 hours ago
 Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floo ..

Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods

24 hours ago
 Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to a ..

Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack

24 hours ago
 LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan