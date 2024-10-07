PTI Failed To Unleash Violence, Bloodshed In Capital Despite Massive Attempt: Muqam
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2024 | 06:41 PM
Federal Minister for State and Frontier Region, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Engineer Amir Maqam on Monday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest had failed to unleash violence and bloodshed in the federal capital despite massive attempts
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for State and Frontier Region, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Engineer Amir Maqam on Monday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest had failed to unleash violence and bloodshed in the federal capital despite massive attempts.
Addressing a press conference, the Minister appreciated the positive role of security forces and police in showing patience.
Muqam said Ali Amin Gandapur's role has been that of a film actor from day one and that too of a villain. "Thankfully, the "Imrani agenda" has not been completed. However, despite Article 144 in Islamabad, the deployment of the Army, and many hurdles, PTI's purpose of bringing the innocent Pashtuns to create bloodshed could not be achieved. These anti-state elements were expecting severe reaction and bloodshed but their aim was not fulfilled," he said.
Engineer Amir Muqam while appreciating the role of the security and law enforcement agencies said that the security agencies worked in the best interest of the country and worked patiently.
"However, the martyrdom of one constable and the injuries of many are deeply regretted," he added.
How the resources, machinery, and manpower of a poor province were used recklessly would have to be accounted for, he said.
Engineer Amir Muqam warned and said that he would also ask the government officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa not to be part of the work against the country's interest, otherwise, they too would be held accountable.
"Instead of using the innocent youth against the state, it should think about employment and welfare for them," Federal Minister Amir Muqam said.
The minister said that the PTI regime badly failed to launch a new mega project for the welfare of people in the province in the last six months as compared to the other all other provinces working very smoothly but the KPK Chief Minister and his team protesting against the federation.
Amir Muqam said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a number of mega projects have been launched and in the upcoming day Pakistan will host the Conference of Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC).
The federal government will take stern action against the facilitators of PTI protestors who massively misused the resources of the poor province of KPK.
